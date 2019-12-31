SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0512 on Top Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, SALT has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Liqui, Binance and ABCC. SALT has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $106,390.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SALT

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN, Huobi, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Binance, OKEx, IDEX, Kyber Network, Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

