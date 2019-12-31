Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,790,000 after buying an additional 100,076 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 11.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 301,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 170.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 114,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,269. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day moving average is $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $97.57 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.91.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

