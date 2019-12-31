SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of NYSE SD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.37 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SD. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

