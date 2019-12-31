Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.60

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 23725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,301 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,023,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after purchasing an additional 756,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 320.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 663,627 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 271.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 741,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 541,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,949,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 523,870 shares during the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

