Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SASR shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. 1,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,997. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $38.33.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

