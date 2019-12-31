Santander Consumer USA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 379 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 483% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

SC opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 56,364 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,916,000 after buying an additional 934,741 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Santander downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

