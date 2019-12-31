Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRPT. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $128.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 2.29. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

