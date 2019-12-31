Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (SCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SCP opened at GBX 690 ($9.08) on Tuesday. Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.72 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 694 ($9.13). The stock has a market cap of $243.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 593.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 541.58.

About Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

