Semux (SEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $707,830.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Semux has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $707,830.00 and $2,089.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00035922 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00019270 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003684 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000986 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000149 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,626,210 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

