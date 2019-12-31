Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report sales of $6.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.26 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $10.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $34.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.88 million to $36.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $37.78 million, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $53.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 million.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.51. 7,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,941. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $280.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 3,656.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

