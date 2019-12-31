Sernova (CVE:SVA) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA) fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 782,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 376,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 million and a P/E ratio of -8.95.

Sernova (CVE:SVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sernova Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sernova (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies, including therapeutic cells and local immune protection. The company is developing a Cell Pouch system that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of type-1 diabetes.

