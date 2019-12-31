Sessia (KICKS) Reaches Market Cap of $950,762.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. Sessia has a market capitalization of $950,762.00 and $1.66 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sessia has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.19 or 0.06005565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029778 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036324 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,895,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

