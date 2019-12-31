Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) vs. Shinhan Financial Group (NASDAQ:SHG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Severn Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp 19.19% 9.61% 1.10% Shinhan Financial Group 18.04% 12.35% 0.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Severn Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Shinhan Financial Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Severn Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp $46.44 million 2.55 $8.57 million N/A N/A Shinhan Financial Group $12.61 billion 1.40 $2.87 billion $11.97 3.14

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shinhan Financial Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Shinhan Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Severn Bancorp beats Shinhan Financial Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. The company also offers cash management, ATM, credit and debit card, safe deposit box, Internet and telephone banking, and other products and services. In addition, it provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services, as well as acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes. The company operates through five branches in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 865 service centers; 6,076 ATMs; 9 cash dispensers; and 35 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

