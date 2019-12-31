SG Fleet Group (ASX:SGF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

SG Fleet Group Ltd (ASX:SGF)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.57 ($1.82) and last traded at A$2.59 ($1.84), approximately 16,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 308,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.60 ($1.84).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55. The stock has a market cap of $678.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16.

SG Fleet Group Company Profile

SG Fleet Group Limited provides motor vehicle fleet management, vehicle leasing, short term hire, consumer vehicle finance, and salary packaging services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers fleet management services, including funding options, such as operating lease/contract hire, finance lease, and client sourced funding services; maintenance plans comprising tire replacement; registration renewals; fuel cards and reporting; breakdown and accident assistance; comprehensive insurance; vehicle acquisition and disposal; and other products and services.

