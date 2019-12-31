Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Short Interest Update

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 6,920,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 516,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

SFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Ship Finance International in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ship Finance International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other news, insider Cullen Keith bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.05 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,586,584 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,378,000 after acquiring an additional 522,451 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,469,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 278.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,351,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 499.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 678,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 565,327 shares during the last quarter. 31.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. 5,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,237. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.19. Ship Finance International has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.92%.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

