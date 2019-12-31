Shires Income plc (SHRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SHRS opened at GBX 297.83 ($3.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 million and a P/E ratio of 99.28. Shires Income has a twelve month low of GBX 2.54 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 299.34 ($3.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 276.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 268.54.

Shires Income Company Profile

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

