Short Interest in A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Drops By 5.9%

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director James M. Moroney III bought 378,010 shares of A. H. Belo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,107,569.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,295. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Decherd bought 720,399 shares of A. H. Belo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,769.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,344.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in A. H. Belo in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. H. Belo in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A. H. Belo by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 42,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in A. H. Belo by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in A. H. Belo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. H. Belo stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. A. H. Belo has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

A. H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

