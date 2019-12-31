Short Interest in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Rises By 7.3%

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.14. AAR has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. AAR’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIR. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AAR from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AAR in the third quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AAR by 27.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AAR by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

