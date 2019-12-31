Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Decreases By 6.0%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 4,320,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 977,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of ABEO opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $174.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 123.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $7,312,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 58.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

