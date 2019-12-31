Short Interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Grows By 6.5%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 432,100 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 405,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AC Immune stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $566.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.32. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.08.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Equities analysts expect that AC Immune will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the second quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ACIU. BidaskClub downgraded AC Immune from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AC Immune currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

