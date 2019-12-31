Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Grows By 7.5%

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.44. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acasti Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth $104,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth $95,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth $38,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

