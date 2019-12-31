Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Decreases By 5.3%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William B. Shepro bought 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $49,927.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,246 shares of company stock valued at $547,420. 26.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $303.27 million, a P/E ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 1.20. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

