Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Declines By 8.7%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $15,276,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 54,359 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 231.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 98,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $77,500,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

