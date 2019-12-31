Short Interest in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Rises By 8.5%

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 931,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 366,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,267,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,796,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,479,000 after purchasing an additional 378,083 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 131.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 779,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 442,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 86,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 20.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

Arcosa stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.53.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

