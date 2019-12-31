Short Interest in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Drops By 5.4%

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 417,100 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 440,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AT stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. Atlantic Power has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Atlantic Power had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 743.78%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Power will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,515.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,153,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 529,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,969,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 106,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 113,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

