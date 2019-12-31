Short Interest in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expands By 5.1%

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ball stock opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68. Ball has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.16.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,091 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,190,894.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 448,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,214,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,268 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,987 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,877,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,721,060,000 after buying an additional 139,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after purchasing an additional 703,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ball by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,153,000 after purchasing an additional 294,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ball by 448.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,160,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ball by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,865,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,541,000 after purchasing an additional 632,619 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

