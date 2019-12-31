Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Declines By 7.9%

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bio-Path by 19,858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the period. 5.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,887. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.05.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

