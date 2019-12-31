Short Interest in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expands By 5.9%

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $36,758.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,112.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,697 shares of company stock worth $249,271. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.46. 84,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. bluebird bio has a one year low of $71.42 and a one year high of $163.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.90.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 1,326.56%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.56.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

