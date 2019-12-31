Short Interest in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Decreases By 7.8%

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 703,400 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 763,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 8.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 128.52% and a return on equity of 72.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

