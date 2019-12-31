Short Interest in Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Grows By 8.7%

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 59,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

BFST stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. 820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,111. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $330.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.22. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.63%. Research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald A. Hingle II sold 1,500 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $36,735.00. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 66.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 31.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 34.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

BFST has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.