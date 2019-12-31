Short Interest in Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) Increases By 6.8%

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 42,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of CLBS traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,622. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.63. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

