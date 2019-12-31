Short Interest in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Rises By 5.3%

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 5,280,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 9,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $145,402.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,249.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,269. Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Career Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Career Education by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in shares of Career Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Career Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. 12,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. Career Education has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Career Education had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Career Education will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti reduced their price target on Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

