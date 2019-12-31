Short Interest in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) Rises By 7.1%

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 952,800 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 889,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CETV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. 5,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Central European Media Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 50.08% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $138.85 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 338.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Central European Media Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Central European Media Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central European Media Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Central European Media Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

