Short Interest in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rises By 5.4%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 583,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 553,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 137.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 740,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

CNTY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,835. The stock has a market cap of $226.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Union Gaming Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.