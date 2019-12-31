Short Interest in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Decreases By 8.2%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,580,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 20,230,000 shares. Currently, 17.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.46.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $484.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. Chico’s FAS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,343,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,818,000 after acquiring an additional 491,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,785,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,866,000 after acquiring an additional 492,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,747,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 182,593 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 106,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.