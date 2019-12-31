Short Interest in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Increases By 5.5%

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 276,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.44. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.581 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

