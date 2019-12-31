Short Interest in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Decreases By 8.0%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

CMP stock opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.34. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $61.32.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.89 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.22%.

CMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

