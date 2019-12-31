Short Interest in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Expands By 7.3%

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 376,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on CEIX shares. ValuEngine raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Consol Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Consol Energy stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $384.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Consol Energy has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $38.74.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $301.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.95 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consol Energy will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Consol Energy news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

