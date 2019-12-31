Short Interest in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Grows By 9.1%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 367,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.67.

CBRL stock opened at $156.25 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $149.50 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.78 and a 200 day moving average of $163.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $749.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

