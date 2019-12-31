Short Interest in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Grows By 9.5%

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Shares of CSGS opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.18. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $58.69.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.33 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSG Systems International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

