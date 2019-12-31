Short Interest in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Rises By 5.3%

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 6,800,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 28,205 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBAY. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Swann cut CymaBay Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. 11,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,290. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.07. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

