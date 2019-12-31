Short Interest in Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Rises By 6.9%

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.65. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 87.79% and a negative return on equity of 165.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $65,340.00. Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $80,650 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,375,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 31.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

