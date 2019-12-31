Short Interest in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Increases By 9.0%

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 6,570,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NASDAQ DERM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. 13,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,099. Dermira has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative net margin of 256.08% and a negative return on equity of 583.07%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dermira will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DERM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Dermira by 124.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dermira by 621.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dermira by 41.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Dermira during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dermira during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

DERM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a report on Monday. Leerink Swann decreased their price objective on shares of Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

