Short Interest in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Decreases By 8.2%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 5,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $2,619,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 54,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 655.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 344,236 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 62.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 197,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.13. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.24.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.