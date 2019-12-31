Short Interest in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Expands By 8.2%

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SATS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Echostar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other Echostar news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $55,838.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $928,112.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,374.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Echostar by 14.0% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,467,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 180,463 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echostar during the third quarter worth about $2,026,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Echostar by 367.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 79,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Echostar by 1,583.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 257,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Echostar stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,752. Echostar has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 114.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $472.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.15 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Echostar will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

