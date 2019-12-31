Short Interest in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Drops By 5.8%

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,240,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 87,300,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECA shares. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on shares of Encana and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Encana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Encana stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. 1,582,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,865,602. Encana has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Encana will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

In related news, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,712 shares in the company, valued at $833,831.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of Encana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $4,251,660.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encana by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encana by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Encana by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 421,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 77,435 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Encana by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 65,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Encana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

