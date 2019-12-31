Short Interest in Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) Grows By 7.2%

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 93,200 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Farmmi stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. 618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. Farmmi has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $5.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Farmmi by 1,356.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 218,645 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Farmmi by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

