Short Interest in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Drops By 5.3%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Edward Jones cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank cut FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $150.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

