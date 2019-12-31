Short Interest in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Declines By 8.0%

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.03.

In other Floor & Decor news, CMO Lisa Laube sold 30,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,443,180.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 101,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,186.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,275,040 shares of company stock worth $319,128,424 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,676,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 422,469 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,000,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,170,000 after purchasing an additional 359,107 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,574,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2,350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 263,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 252,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.54. 91,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

