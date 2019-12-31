Short Interest in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Drops By 7.0%

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 87,340,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 93,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,320,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,007,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,812,744. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

